Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 485.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,122.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,843 shares of company stock valued at $446,301. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 5.36.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

