Virtu Financial LLC Invests $246,000 in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

First American Financial Stock Performance

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $76.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

