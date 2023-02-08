Virtu Financial LLC Invests $250,000 in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 681.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco
Vita Coco Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $784.05 million, a P/E ratio of 107.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.10.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.35 million. Analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vita Coco Company Profile
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vita Coco (COCO)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.