Virtu Financial LLC Invests $250,000 in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 681.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 623,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 623,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $101,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $226,850 and have sold 20,989 shares worth $254,333. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $784.05 million, a P/E ratio of 107.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.10.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.35 million. Analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

