Virtu Financial LLC Invests $250,000 in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 681.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

Vita Coco Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 623,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $101,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,364,148.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $226,850 and sold 20,989 shares valued at $254,333. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vita Coco stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $784.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.10. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Vita Coco had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

