Virtu Financial LLC Invests $252,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,623,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,997,000 after buying an additional 2,106,364 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,678,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 63.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,813,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 119.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 581,375 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

