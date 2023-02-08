Virtu Financial LLC Invests $259,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

