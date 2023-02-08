Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 289,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 649,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 208,153 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 288,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,137,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,733,000 after purchasing an additional 504,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

