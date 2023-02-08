Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 190.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

