Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.32.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $227.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.54 and its 200 day moving average is $167.31. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $242.23.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Stories

