Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,606,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,039,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 60,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 407,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of GEL opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -67.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.