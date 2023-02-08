Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ichor stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

