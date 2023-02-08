Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,034,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,870,000 after buying an additional 481,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,616,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after buying an additional 598,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SAVE. Citigroup upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.