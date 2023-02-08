Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,715 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after buying an additional 1,251,862 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after buying an additional 226,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFE. Barclays increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.90.

Shares of NFE opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.64%.

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

