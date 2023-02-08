Virtu Financial LLC Raises Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QS. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 485.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE QS opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 5.36. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.68 and a quick ratio of 25.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,122.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 57,843 shares of company stock valued at $446,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

