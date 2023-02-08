Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,564,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,162,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,496,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,782,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.