Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $231.99 and last traded at $231.99. 4,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 74,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.10 and its 200 day moving average is $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

