W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $639.86.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $678.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.