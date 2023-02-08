Wealthquest Corp Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 209.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $622.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock worth $1,635,055,487. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

