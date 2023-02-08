Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 1,275 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in MSCI by 18,898.0% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MSCI by 128.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in MSCI by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,954,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $560.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading

