Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 80,753 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Motors by 198.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 191.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 122.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,360 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors Price Performance

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

GM stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.