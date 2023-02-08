Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 37.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 45.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2,014.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.57. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.