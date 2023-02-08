Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,871 shares of company stock worth $387,656. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.32.

Illumina stock opened at $215.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $371.16.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

