Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,239,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,972,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after acquiring an additional 463,676 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $209.91 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

