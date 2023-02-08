Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,071 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

