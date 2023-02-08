Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.15.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

