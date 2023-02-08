Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,942 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.38.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $352.89 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $223,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,295 shares in the company, valued at $12,192,942.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,690 shares of company stock worth $1,597,013. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

