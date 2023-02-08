Westpac Banking Corp Sells 35,130 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,130 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Devon Energy

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.