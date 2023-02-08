Westpac Banking Corp Sells 44,358 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,358 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,004,939 shares of company stock worth $170,055,096. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

