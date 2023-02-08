Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $235.84 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $256.62. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.45.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

