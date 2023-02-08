Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 679,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,003,000 after purchasing an additional 82,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.95.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $524.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $528.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

