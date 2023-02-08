Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $133.74 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.39.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

