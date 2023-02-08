Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 763 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75,950.0% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.