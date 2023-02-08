Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 41,053 shares.The stock last traded at $29.76 and had previously closed at $30.36.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Woori Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

