Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 41,053 shares.The stock last traded at $29.76 and had previously closed at $30.36.
Woori Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Woori Financial Group
Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
