Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.78. Approximately 51,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 373,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Xencor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Xencor had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading

