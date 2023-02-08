Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 258,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 899,166 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $7.83.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Yext to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.73%. The business had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,409 shares in the company, valued at $499,037.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,001,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,908,000 after buying an additional 492,246 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yext by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

