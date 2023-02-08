Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Major Shareholder White Pine Llc Sells 25,302 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 25,302 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $124,738.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,574,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

White Pine Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, White Pine Llc sold 52,484 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $262,420.00.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

ZVIA stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZVIA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

