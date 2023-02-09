11,878 Shares in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,250. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $193.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.44. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

