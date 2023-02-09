150,000 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,494,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 992,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,443 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,780,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,957,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,806,000 after buying an additional 237,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock opened at $109.99 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

