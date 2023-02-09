2,757 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 183.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after purchasing an additional 447,129 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $15,888,629,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,910,000 after buying an additional 199,331 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo Trading Down 2.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Raymond James decreased their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $139.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

