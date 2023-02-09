3,611 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $174.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.