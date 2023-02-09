4,756 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,649,000 after acquiring an additional 200,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 84.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 231,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

