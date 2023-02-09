5,472 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 59.14%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

