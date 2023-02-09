7,200 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $82,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $164.61 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.36 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

