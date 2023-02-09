89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CFO Sells $46,839.68 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNBGet Rating) CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at $461,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Martins also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97.

89bio Stock Up 0.6 %

ETNB stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.32. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

