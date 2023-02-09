89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CFO Sells $46,839.68 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at $461,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Martins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 89bio alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97.

89bio Stock Up 0.6 %

ETNB stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.32. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.