8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Trading Up 4.9%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 499,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,846,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on 8X8 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.
8X8 Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $694.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of 8X8
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.
Featured Stories
