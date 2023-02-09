8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Trading Up 4.9%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 499,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,846,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on 8X8 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $694.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

8X8 Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.