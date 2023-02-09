A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Sells $278,600.00 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $66,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

