AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Insider Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 540,000 Shares of Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $11,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,805,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,703,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

On Tuesday, January 31st, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 55,211 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,159,431.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 4,789 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $105,358.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $542,409.00.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

AdaptHealth stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.65. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $27.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.58 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.