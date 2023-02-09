Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Benchmark

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adient to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.22.
Adient Stock Performance
NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,352 shares of company stock worth $2,263,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
