Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Benchmark

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adient to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.22.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.22.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,352 shares of company stock worth $2,263,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

