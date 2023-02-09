Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 217,488 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,488 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.