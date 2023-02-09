Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,671 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $946,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,160.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 942,703 shares of company stock worth $14,867,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading

